Miller steps away as Manchester HS football coach

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – After seven seasons as the head coach at Manchester High School Greg Miller has resigned as the mentor of the Squires football program.

Miller cited personal and family reasons as the cause of his resignation.

He went 22-49 for the Squires in his seven years leading the program. His career record is 74-96 after nine seasons at North Miami before taking the job at Manchester.

“Coach Miller is truly loved by those around him,” said Manchester athletic director Eric Screeton. “His staff and players embrace the mission of brotherhood and the bond he generates inside his program is tremendous. This program is about people, relationships, and making each other better. It has been a real honor working with Greg and a real pleasure to watch him develop our young Squires into quality young men. Manchester athletics would like to thank Coach Miller for his passion during his tenure.”