Smith adapting during pandemic as new head coach of Woodlan football

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – : Mike Smith enters the Woodlan football program as the new head coach. Through his years of experience, Smith has seen it all from the high school and college level and now he’s ready to get to work with the warriors.

“Obviously I want the football program to be great, but I want all of our teams to be great and really build up the program so they go, “oh there are some woodlan athletes. They’re going to be a force to wrecking with,” Smith said.

Smith has had to assume head coaching responsibilities in the midst of a pandemic and it has been anything but easy.

“It’s been a challenge, I feel like we’ve done pretty well. I was able to get a staff hired and I was able to have a booster meeting that day as well so I had met some parents. It has been a challenge, definitely odd,” Smith added.

Woodlan football finished the 2019 season with a overall 4-7 record, Smith aims to build upon that beginning week one at Leo.