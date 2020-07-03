Michigan prep standout Loyer transfers to Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top-ranked juniors in the state of Michigan is heading to Homestead as 6-foot-4 guard Fletcher Loyer has officially enrolled in school according to Spartans head coach Chris Johnson.

Loyer averaged 23 points a game last season at Clarkston High School, located about 45 minutes outside of Detroit.

According to reports, Loyer’s mother, Katie, is an Indiana native while his father, John, is a scout for the L.A. Clippers and has been an assistant coach in the NBA. He was also the interim head coach of the Detroit Pistons in 2014.

Loyer, who’s older brother Foster plays at Michigan State, currently holds offers from the University of Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska, and the University of Utah among others.

Last year as a sophomore at Clarkston Loyer averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game as his team went 21-1 and was riding a 20-game winning streak before the pandemic ended its season.

Homestead went 16-9 last season. They return a number of key players, including senior-to-be Luke Goode, a 6-foot-5 guard that has verbally committed to the University of Illinois.

Loyer has been playing in Fort Wayne at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse with the Indy Heat AAU program.