WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy morning at Warsaw High School as a number of student athletes put pen to paper to sign college scholarships, including star kicker Harrison Mevis inking with the University of Missouri.

Mevis, ranked as the no. 2 kicker in the country, says he’s excited to play football in the SEC. He will kick in the Under Armour All-American Game on January 2 down in Florida.