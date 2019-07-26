Media Day: TRC Interviews

***MACONAQUAH, NORTH MIAMI, PERU, AND ROCHESTER WERE NOT INVITED TO MEDIA DAY AS THEY ARE NOT TECHNICALLY IN WANE-TV’S COVERAGE AREA***

Manchester Squires – Head Coach Greg Miller (7th season at Manchester, 18-43 at MHS, 70-90 in 16th year overall)

2018: 3-7 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at North Miami

Outlook: Manchester hasn’t tallied more than four wins since 2009 when the Squires went 8-2 under Brandon Baker. Senior quarterback Devin Marcum threw for 1,295 yards and 11 TDs last year and added six rushing scores. Delton Moore (1,701 rushing yards, 17 TDs) has graduated, meaning Greg Miller will have to find a new lead back. Defensively, Johnny England, Bryce Kamphues, and Tyce Rooney will be counted on to be leaders in 2019.

Northfield Norsemen – Head Coach Brandon Baker (7th season at Northfield, 38-26 at NHS, 77-101 in 18th year overall)

2018: 5-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Bluffton

Outlook: After a .500 season Northfield is trying to recapture the magic that led them to a semi-state appearance in 2015. Quarterback Levi Fulkerson is a three-year starter and amassed a total of 1,294 combined yards with 15 touchdowns last fall. Leading rusher Braden Ripplinger (130 carries/683 yards/7 TDs) returns, but the Norsemen will be young in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Northfield returns seven starters including linebacker Graydon Holmes who led the team in 2018 with 116 total tackles.

Southwood Knights – Head Coach Dave Snyder (9th season, 57-36 overall)

2018: 11-1 record, TRC Title

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Maconaquah

Outlook: After bringing home another conference title, the Knights are looking for their seventh-straight winning season. Senior Gabe Lloyd will be the focal point of the offense after rushing for 1,756 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall. Junior quarterback Alex Farr returns as the starter, but only Dillon Filip returns as a starter on the offensive line. Defensively, the Knights return eight starters, led by senior linebacker Riley Whitesel who racked up a team-leading 129 total tackles last year with 13 TFLs.

Tippecanoe Valley Vikings – Steve Moriarty (3rd season, 8-13 overall)

2018: 6-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Culver Military

Outlook: After winning just two games in his first season head coach Steve Moriarty helped the Vikings reach the TRC title game in 2018 where they lost to Southwood 21-20 in overtime. The Vikings will look to pick up where they left off, but the graduation of Wes Melanson, Cameron Parker, and Noah Miller among others leave many holes to be filled. Jalen Potter, Jace Potter, and Dakota Gaff will all likely fill bigger roles offensively this fall. Defensively, the Viking return seven starters with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Jace Potter leading the way after racking up six sacks last fall.

Wabash Apaches – Head Coach Adam Handley (2nd season, 2-8 at Wabash)

2018: 2-8 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Rochester

Outlook: Adam Handley enters his second season hoping to build on some of the momentum the Apaches created at the end of 2018, as Wabash won two of their last four regular season games. Star receiver/linebacker Logan Vander Velden (signed with Missouri Southern State) has graduated, but Jared Holley returns at quarterback after throwing for 990 yards with 10 touchdowns to go with 692 rushing yards and 12 more scores. Holley’s top target will likely be Payton Sodervick, who had 35 receptions for 482 yards and 4 TDs last fall. Defensively, the Apaches return nine starters including linebackers Isaiah Eis and Keegan O’Neill who combined for 212 total tackles in 2018.

Whitko Wildcats – Head Coach Phil Jensen (1st season at Whitko, 133-96 in 23 seasons)

2018: 1-9 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Churubusco

Outlook: Warsaw’s all-time wins leader Phil Jensen is embarking on a new journey by taking over Whitko program that’s won just one game over the last two seasons combined. Running back Cade Berg should be the bellcow for this offense after rushing for 722 yards and 7 TDs last year as a freshman. The strength of this team could be at linebacker where Ashton Schuh (61 tackles in 2018) and Mason Lehman (58 tackles) should be help lead the Wildcats.