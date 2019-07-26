Media Day: SAC Interviews

Bishop Dwenger Saints – Head Coach Jason Garrett (2nd season, 14-1 overall)

2018: 14-1 record, 4A state champs

2019 Opener: August 23 at Wayne

Outlook: Coming off a state title in Jason Garrett’s first season as head coach, the bar is high for the Saints. Dwenger will have a true home-field advantage this season, as their on campus stadium is set to be completed for their week two home opener against North Side. While the Saints graduated a number of key players, including lineman Joe Tippmann (who signed with Wisconsin) and linebacker T.J. McGarry (Columbia), quarterback Brenden Lytle is back for his junior season with a number of weapons. Hayden Ellinger, Devon Tippmann, Griffin Eifert, Patrick Finley, and Snider transfer Michael Ledo, Jr. are among the many talented skill position players on offense while I.U. commit Luke Wiginton will lead an experienced offensive line that also includes Joe Henry and lineman/tight end Vinny Fiacable.

*LUERS DID NOT ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Bishop Luers Knights – Head Coach Kyle Linsday (7th season, 44-34 overall)

2018: 9-5 record, won 3A regional title

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Carroll

Outlook: After knocking off Mishawaka Marian 42-6 in the 3A regional title game the Knights fell to eventual 3A state champ West Lafayette at semi-state. Luers graduates two of the area’s top players in Fab 15 selections Norman Knapke (QB) and Jordan Presley (RB), but the cupboard is far from bare. Whoever takes over at quarterback will have one of the city’s top receivers to throw to in Nate Moore, who racked up 45 receptions for 836 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last fall. Defensive standouts Camari Harris (Northern Illinois) and Allan Jackson along with jack-of-all-trades Justin Gaston will also be missed.

Carroll Chargers – Head Coach Doug Dinan (10th season, 66-36 overall)

2018: 3-7 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Luers

Outlook: After seven straight winning season the Chargers had a rough 2018, but it wasn’t without its highlights – including a 38-14 win over Snider in week two. Among the players who graduated are Fab 15 selection Camdyn Childers (preferred walk-on at Purdue) at receiver, quarterback Gaven Vogt (St. Francis), and defensive lineman Terell Griffin (USF). Defensive back Ray Vollmer has gotten offers from Indiana State and Valpo and will be counted on to fill a larger role this fall. Sophomore quarterback Jeffery Becker is one of the leading candidates to lead the offense.

Concordia Cadets – Head Coach Tim Mannigel (10th season, 46-56 overall)

2018: 5-6 record

2019 Opener: August 23 vs. South Side

Outlook: Fab 15 selection & Marian University signee Kamari Anderson-Drew has been a staple of the Cadets offense for the past three years, but has graduated, as has quarterback Jake Byrd. Junior Brandon Davis earned a handful of starts over the last few season at the quarterback position and could be in line to take over the offense. Whoever starts at QB will have a big target in 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver Jalen Vandenbosch, who has received offers from Siena Heights and St. Francis.

Homestead Spartans – Head Coach Chad Zolman (16th season, 125-41 overall)

2018: 7-4 record

2019 Opener: August 23 at Northrop

Outlook: Homestead’s four losses came against Luers, Dwenger, and Snider (twice, including the 6A sectional title game), so the Spartans will be looking to take that next step against top-tier competition this fall. Luke Goode and Jake Archbold split time at quarterback last season, but Goode is expected to lead the offense this fall as a junior while the senior Archbold focuses his efforts more on the defensive side of the ball – where he will likely play in college after garnering offers from Valpo and St. Francis among others. Tight end/receiver Griffin Little verbally committed to Bowling Green in May and should be a force as he returns from a torn ACL he suffered over the winter. Receiver Jared Kistler has an offered from Bowling Green and will see an expanded role this year, as will Nik Martin and Ryan Burton. Miami of Ohio recruit Cam Rogers will be counted on to anchor the defense.

North Side Legends – Head Coach Mike Brevard (3rd season, 2-18 overall)

2018: 2-8 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Snider

Outlook: The Legends showed progress last season in Mike Brevard’s second go-round, most notably in week five win that saw North Side top Luers 52-49 at Luersfield in an instant classic. They should be able to build again in 2019 and it starts at quarterback, where junior Ronald Collins III has two years of experience as a starter while Snider transfer Duce Taylor (offers from Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron) will also receive playing time. Big-hitting Theo Redmond returns for his senior season and the safety is earning some D-1 interest. Cornerback Arieon McCarter transferred from Snider and picked up an offer from Western Michigan this summer, helping to give North Side one of the most athletic defensive backfields in the city. Running back Alex Holliday-Robinson returns after racking up 1,214 rushing yards as a junior.

Northrop Bruins – Head Coach Jason Doerffler (6th season, 11-39 overall)

2018: 3-7 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Homestead

Outlook: After posting an identical 2-8 records in coach Doerffler’s first four seasons the Bruins made progress last year with one more victory – and beat Carroll 41-21 in week four in a game where they didn’t punt once. The Bruins will have to replace dual-threat QB Bailey Meerzo who graduated after totaling 20 touchdowns last fall, but should be strong at running back. Jeremiah Green returns after racking up 831 rushing yards and 13 TDs as a junior, while Damarius Cowen earned valuable experience with 225 yards last year as a sophomore. Breakout candidates include receiver/defensive back Adrian Sewell and athlete Qualen Pettus.

Snider Panthers – Head Coach Kurt Tippmann (11th season, 106-24 overall)

2018: 9-3 record, 6A sectional champions

2019 Opener: August 23rd at North Side

Outlook: The Panthers have won at least a sectional title in each of coach Tippmann’s first 10 seasons leading the program, and they expect that success to continue. Quarterback Jon Barnes Jr. settled into the starting role last season and the senior-to-be is getting interest from Ivy League programs. Tight end and Fab 15 selection Simon Dellinger (signed with Army) and running back A’Nyis Lockett (St. Francis) will need to be replaced, but having 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior Randy Holtz on the offensive line will help. Holtz has received scholarship offers from Indiana and Purdue among others. Receiver and track standout Alonzo Derrick has received offers from Grand Valley State and Northwood University and will be counted on. Defensively, play-making safety Ethan Hoover is now at Indiana State, but lineman Gianini Belizaire (Northwood, Cincinnati Christian, Siena Heights, USF, Findlay) is getting college looks. Defensive back Jayshawn Underwood (offers from USF and Siena Heights) will be relied upon to help lead the secondary.

South Side Archers – Head Coach Roosevelt Norfleet (6th season at South Side, 7-45 with Archers, 10th year overall, 11-81 overall)

2018: 0-10 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Concordia

Outlook: The Archers haven’t won more than two games in a season since 2013 but are hopeful they can turn things around this fall. One thing they will need is more offensive output after averaging just 8 points a game last fall. Do-it-all athlete Omar Jackson is now suiting up as a defensive back at Indiana State. Demere Clark earned valuable time at quarterback last year, throwing for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns and will return. Standout linebacker Tahj Alford, who racked up 78 total tackles and 12 TFL last fall, will also need to be replaced.

Wayne Generals – Head Coach Derrick Moore (5th season,

2018: 9-3 record

2019 Opener: August 23 vs. Bishop Dwenger

Outlook: After steadily building from 0 wins in 2015 to 2 in 2016 to 5 in 2017 the Generals cashed in on their talent and experience last fall with a 9 win season that saw Wayne fall by just point to eventual 4A state champion Bishop Dwenger in the sectional title game. With Craig Young now at Ohio State and Darius Alexander at Toledo the Generals lost two Fab 15 selections along with quarterback Branden Young (Trine), Tristan Pernell (Trine), and Aric Winborn (Concordia University) among others. Next up? How about Keshaun Fields? Fields was offered by Purdue over the summer after the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder rushed for 837 yards with 8 total TDs in the fall. He also holds offers from Toledo, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Western Illinois, and Akron.