Media day returns for Northeast Indiana teams with football season right around the corner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coaches and players from 41 area teams attended the 2021 Northeast Indiana High School Media Day held at Empowered Sports Club on Friday afternoon to preview this year’s football season.

With the event getting postponed last year because of the pandemic, teams were anxiously awaiting the chance to get to preview the upcoming season.

The high school season is right around the corner and with no restrictions at the moment, we’re on track for a traditional season of Friday Night Lights. One thing players and coaches alike said they were looking forward to for this year is the return of fans for week one.

Speaking of week one, it’s coming up very quickly. The 2021 season is set to start on August 20th.