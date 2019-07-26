Media Day: NLC Interviews

***ONLY WARSAW AND WAWASEE OF THE NLC WERE INVITED TO MEDIA DAY, AS THEY ARE THE ONLY TWO SCHOOLS FROM THAT CONFERENCE IN WANE-TV’S VIEWING AREA***

Warsaw Tigers – Head Coach Bart Curtis (2nd season, 7-3 at WHS, 208-105 in 29th year overall)

2018: 7-3 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Huntington North

Outlook: Coach Bart Curtis hit the ground running in his first season at Warsaw, but graduation has hit the Tigers hard. Quarterback Joe West (23 total TDs in 2018) and running back Kane Dawson (1,058 yards, 10 TDs) are among those who have moved on. Running back Juan Jaramillo rushed for 299 yards as a sophomore and could be ready for a breakout season. Defensively, the secondary should be strong with Luke Adamiec (27 tackles, 2 INT) and Mason Martz (38.5 tackles, 5 INT) among those returning. Warsaw also has a huge weapon in kicker/punter Harrison Mevis who recently was selected to kick in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game.

Wawasee Warriors – Head Coach Jon Reutebuch (1st season)

2018: 1-9 record under Mike Eshbach

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Lakeland

Outlook: Long-time assistant Jon Reutebuch takes over for Mike Eshbach, who moved on after two season. Unfortunately for the Warriors, that means quarterback Evan Eshbach is also gone after throwing for 2,052 yards as a junior, but junior Parker Young is set to take over at the helm. Ethan Hardy and Jackson Templin will be counted on to anchor both the offensive and defensive line with linebackers Levi Brown and Jesse Landeros will help lead the defense. The Warriors will also have to replace star kicker/punter Brayden Johnson who will play at Ball State.