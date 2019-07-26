Media Day: NECC Interviews

Angola Hornets – Head Coach Andy Thomas (6th season, 38-18 at Angola, 128-85 in 20th year overall )

2018: 12-1 record, NECC Big Division title, 4A sectional title

2019 Opener: August 23rd at DeKalb

Outlook: For the second year in a row Angola had a perfect regular season – and for the second year in a row the Hornets saw their run end with a loss to Bishop Dwenger at regionals. Safety Ryan Brandt was the only junior last season selection to the WANE-TV Fab 15, and the Purdue commit should be one of the area’s top players this fall after tallying 59 solo tackles and 4 blocked punts last year. Graduation did hit Angola hard, with linebackers Marcques Tagliaferri (signed with Trine) and Luke Honer, running backs Chase Schnepf (Trine) and Joel McCurdy, quarterback Jarrett Gibson (Franklin), and kicker Eric Cockroft among those moving on. Running back Antonio Luevanos (offered by St. Francis) will see more carries this fall, while stalwart Kyle Trick (offered by St. Francis) will anchor the offensive line.

Central Noble Cougars – Head Coach Trevor Tipton (2nd season of curernt stint at CNHS, 119-103 in 22nd year at school)

2018: 7-4 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. West Noble

Outlook: Trevor Tipton’s second stint as head coach at Central Noble got off to a solid start, with the Cougars now looking for their third-straight winning season dating back to Greg Moe’s tenure leading the program. The Cougars will have to replace a number of key losses to graduation, including one of the NECC’s top defensive linemen in Levi Leffers, running backs Jesse Jacobs and Nick Rawles, and quarterback Nick Alwine. Noah Christopher posted 163 rushing yards last year as a sophomore and will be asked to shoulder a bigger load while the team searches for a new QB. Junior Austin McCullough will help lead the defense, as the linebacker tallied 116 total tackles last year as a sophomore.

Churubusco Eagles – Head Coach Paul Sade (7th season, 47-19 overall)

2018: 9-2 record, NECC Small Division Title

2019 Opener: August 23rd

Outlook: With back-to-back NECC Small Division Titles in the trophy case, Busco enters the 2019 season with a target on its back in conference play. The Eagles have perhaps the conference’s best two-way lineman in senior Reese Wicker, which is a good place to start. While the graduation of quarterback Tommy Richards, running back Nathaniel Keener, and jack-of-all-trades Joey Emenhiser (signed with Trine), seniors Gage Kelly (867 career rushing yards, 22 total TDs) and Sam Wood (739 career rushing yards, 17 total TDs) will help ease the blow. Wood also recorded 71 tackles and 6 interceptions last year while Kelly had 4 picks himself. Senior tight end Blake Trostel (10 receptions for 381 yards last fall) is also an offensive weapon.

Eastside Blazers – Head Coach Todd Mason (3rd season, 12-9 overall)

2018: 5-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Heritage

Outlook: The Blazers went 3-1 in NECC Small Division play last year with their only loss a 35-11 defeat to Churubusco in week 4 that was closer than the score would indicate. Offensively, quarterback Joe White (who signed to play baseball at IU Kokomo) has graduated, but the Blazers return All-NECC selections Chase Leeper and Troy Kessler up front. Defensively, junior defensive lineman Lane Cleckner, linebacker Ethan Farnsworth, and defensive back Lane Burns will all be counted on to build off solid campaigns last fall.

Fairfield Falcons – Head Coach Matt Thacker (2nd season, 0-9 overall)

2018: 0-9 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Goshen

Outlook: Matt Thacker’s first season as coach did not go as Falcons fans would have liked, as Fairfield went winless (and had to cancel a game due to injuries) while scoring just 27 points all year long. The good news is Fairfield returns 20 starters – 10 on each side of the ball – including junior quarterback Cory Lantz. Offensive lineman Peyton Hendrix, Glen Tharp, Noah Osborne, and Bryce Willard all have starting experience and will be back counted on as seniors to lead the Falcons.

Fremont Eagles – Head Coach Jim Hummer (6th season, 6-44 at Fremont, 88-155 in 25th year overall)

2018: 2-9 overall

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Southern Wells

Outlook: Fremont got better as the 2018 season wore on, avenging a 42-0 loss to Southern Wells in week one with a 25-14 victory over the Raiders in week one of sectional play. The Eagles also topped rival Prairie Heights 35-34 in week eight Fremont has some momentum as the program looks for its first winning season since 2009. Kameron Colclasure returns after playing half of last season at quarterback and tallying 13 rushing TDs as a sophomore. Defensively, Kenny Laws will be missed on the line due to graduation, but Kaleb Gannon will be one of the linebackers that will help lead the defense.

Garrett Railroaders – Head Coach Chris DePew (8th year at Garrett, 48-30 at GHS, 125-72 in 19th year overall)

2018: 2-8 overall

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Prairie Heights

Outlook: Two seasons removed from a semi-state appearance the Railroaders tallied just two wins last season – the program’s lowest total in almost 20 years (GHS went 2-9 in 1999 & 1-9 in 1998). Few teams in the area will have the experience Garrett does at quarterback, where Levi Follett (1,580 yards passing, 13 total TDs in 2018) returns for his third year as a starter. Follett is one of eight returning starters on offense, including running back Kolin Cope (773 rushing yards in ’18). Defensively, the linebacking group is solid with Clayton Fielden (77 tackles, 9 TFL) and Seth Van Wagner (77 tackles, 6.5 TFL) returning and Ethan Harter back in the defensive backfield.

Lakeland Lakers – Head Coach Keith Thompson (15th season, 80-62 overall)

2018: 6-4 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Wawasee

Outlook: Running backs Adam Kreider, Gage Paulus, and Austin Collins combined for 2,688 yards last year – but all three have graduated. Quarterback A.J. Poe has moved on as well, as the Lakers must have some inexperienced players step up on offense while Jaron Fry anchors the line. Defensively, Lakeland returns four starters including defensive back Colton Isaacs (38 tackles last year).

Prairie Heights Panthers – Head Coach Patrick McCrea (4th season, 3-28 overall)

2018: 2-9 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Garrett

Outlook: The Panthers are hoping to build off last season’s sectional win over Whitko as Prairie Heights topped the Wildcats 28-22 in the first round before falling to Bluffton. Prairie Heights is looking for its first winning season in 30 years, as the Panthers went 5-4 in 1989 and haven’t finished above .500 since. A good place to start is at quarterback where Ethan Hoover return for his third year as a starter after throwing for 1,124 yards and 6 TDs last fall to go with 502 rushing yards. 6-foot-7, 265-pound senior tight end/defensive end Elijah Malone is a match-up problem on both sides of the ball. Cam Hall (50 tackles last season) will be counted on to help lead the linebackers, while Hoover (83 tackles last fall) will lead the secondary.

West Noble Chargers – Head Coach Monte Mawhorter (21st season, 83-116 overall)

2018: 8-3 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Central Noble

Outlook: Last season’s eight wins were the most for the program since 2005, and with a loss to Luers in the second round of sectional play ending their season you can bet the Chargers will be motivated to take it a step further this fall. It starts with 6-foot-3, 215-pound running back/linebacker Brandon Pruitt, who committed to Navy this summer. As a junior Pruitt rushed for 1,555 yards and racked up 23 tackles for loss on defense. His partner in crime is receiver/defensive back Josh Gross. The 6-foot-2 Gross snagged 8 interceptions last fall to go with 31 receptions for 572 yards. Quarterback Kyle Mawhorter (1,136 yards passing) returns for his senior season, but the offensive line must replace some key spot, especially with the graduation of Neal Kathary and Chase Stoner.