Media Day: NE8 Interviews

Bellmont Braves – Head Coach Eric Davis (1st season at Bellmont, 27-75 in 11 seasons)

2018: 2-10 record under Marty Ballard

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Adams Central

Outlook: After not winning a game during the regular season last fall the Braves got hot in the playoffs, beating Garrett and Concordia to reach the sectional title game where they fell 27-14 to Bishop Luers. New coach Eric Davis is looking to build off that postseason momentum down in Decatur. Senior Johnathan Wilder returns as the starting quarterback but his top target Aaron Lehman has graduated, as have standouts Noah Macklin and Colin Mills. Caden Friedt will likely be counted on at running back and linebacker this season.

Columbia City Eagles – Head Coach Brett Fox (6th season, 20-32 overall)

2018: 5-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Hammond Gavit

Outlook: The Eagles have posted back-to-back 5-5 records and will look to improve upon that this fall at Max Gandy Field. Quarterback Gregory Bolt returns after earning valuable varsity playing time last year as a freshman, and 6-foot-3 receiver Michael Sievers will provide a big target. All around athlete Max Bedwell will be counted on to help replaced graduated seniors Jacob Bolt, Jacob Wigent, and Jon O’Dell at the skills positions and Liam Hesting and Dalton Bell on the line.

DeKalb Barons – Head Coach Pete Kempf (6th season, 19-30 overall)

2018: 5-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Angola

Outlook: After dropping 3 of their first 4 games the Barons got hot in the middle of the season, ripping off four straight wins (Columbia City, Huntington North, Norwell, and Bellmont) before a 7-0 loss to Leo in the regular season finale and a 33-32 loss to East Noble in the sectional opener ended their season. The Barons should bet a boost from Wawasee transfer Evan Eshbach. Last year with the Warriors he was a first-team All-NLC pick after throwing for 2,052 yards and 18 TDs as a junior. Running back Landon Miller (524 yards, 7 TDs) returns for his senior season, while fellow RB Tanner Jack (625 yards, 7 TDs) will be a junior. 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tylar Pomeroy may be the best lineman in the NE8, having received scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Siena Heights.

East Noble Knights – Head Coach Luke Amstutz (8th season at ENHS, 56-20 with Knights, 82-35 in 12th year overall)

2018: 9-2 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Plymouth

Outlook: While many coaches have to fret about finding a new starting quarterback East Noble won’t have that problem, returning one of the area’s top signal-callers in senior Bailey Parker. As a junior Parker threw for 1,597 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 797 yards and 9 more scores. He’s received scholarship offers from Valpo and St. Francis, though many college are recruiting him as a defensive back. The Knights will have to replace Fab 15 selection Kaiden Harshberger (signed with Trine), Nolan Mallas (Trine), and Spencer Pattee (St. Francis) but track and field standouts Gage Ernsberger and Joe Painter could be counted on to fill larger roles in 2019 along with Jacob VanGorder.

Huntington North Vikings – Head Coach Bob Prescott (1st season at Huntington North, 101-103 in 23 seasons)

2018: 4-6 record under Rick Burnau

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Warsaw

Outlook: Bob Prescott takes over a program that hasn’t posted a season above .500 since 2009, but there is some reason to be optimistic. After going winless in 2017 the Vikings bounced back to claim four victories last year. Fab 15 selection and Michigan State signee Damon Kaylor leaves a big void on the offensive line. Other key losses due to graduation include quarterback Brett Kaylor (signed with Trine), Chandler Beaty (Taylor), and Brock Eltzroth (Wooster) among others. Punter/kicker Aidan Hosler gives the Vikings a weapon on special teams.

Leo Lions – Head Coach Jared Sauder (14th season, 108-37 overall )

2018: 7-4

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Woodlan

Outlook: For the third year in a row Leo posted a seven win season. While most programs might be happy about that, Leo is looking to get back to the level of success that saw the Lions average 10.1 wins a season from 2010-2015. After starting for three seasons at quarterback, A.J. Restivo has graduated. So has running back Alex Wertman (signed with Taylor University), Fab 15 selection Jayden Elwood, and all-NE8 standout Kyle Miazga (St. Francis). The Lions do return a number of receivers, including Cameron Livingston, Peyton McHale, and Peyton Wall. GT Baker and Mason Zeisloft are expected to play larger roles in 2019 for the Lions.

New Haven Bulldogs – Head Coach Jimmy Linn (2nd season, 5-6 overall)

2018: 5-6 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. South Bend Riley

Outlook: New Haven will have some big numbers to replace in 2019. Quarterback Tim Jordan threw for 3,348 yards and 31 TDs in his career, running back Stephen Owens has tallied 1,716 yards and 18 TDs on the ground over the last two seasons, while receiver Kentrel Thomas racked up 117 receptions fro 1,724 yards and 17 TDs in his career. That said, Lamarr and Jamarr Hutchins can both play offense and defense. Josh Grigsby will be counted on to lead the offense line.

Norwell Knights – Head Coach Josh Gerber (4th year, 5-26 overall)

2018: 2-8 record

2019 Opener: August 23 at Jay County

Outlook: With a 19-13 win at Bellmont in week four the Knights stood 2-2 on the season an in position for their best season under coach Josh Gerber. However, the Knights struggled down the stretch – something they’ll look to avoid in 2019. A good place to start is at quarterback where junior Eli Riley will be entering his third year as a starter. Running back Max Ringger has plenty of experience, but the Knights will miss a number of player who have graduated, including Garrison Brege, Landon Geiger, Brock Nunley, and Kyle Henschen.