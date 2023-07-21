FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right at 300 players and coaches smiled for the cameras at Empowered Sports Club as the annual Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day commenced on Friday afternoon, signaling the unofficial start of the prep football season.

Teams can begin practice on Monday, July 31 with the Highlight Zone returning for the first games of the season on Friday, August 18.

While the 2023 campaign is yet to officially start, every team is hoping to end the season at Lucas Oil Stadium duing Thanksgiving week for the state finals. Last year both Carroll and Adams Central made it down to Indy, with the Chargers the runner-up in 6A and the Jets the runner-up in 1A for the second season in a row.

A new seasons also means new head coaches for a handful of programs. In fact, seven programs in the Highlight Zone’s area will start the season with a different head coach than they did last year.

Andre Goodwell – South Side

Mike Eshbach – Huntington North

Jeff Sprunger – Southern Wells

Zach Baber – Central Noble

Alyx Brandewie – Eastside

Eddie Fields – Manchester

Brad Sprunger – Whitko

Something new on Friday night’s this season will be the addition of Blackhawk Christian to the Highlight Zone. Blackhawk made its foray into high school football last fall, fielding an 8-man football squad. This year the Braves and head coach Brice Bennett are fielding the program’s first 11-man high school squad and will play as an independent without a conference.