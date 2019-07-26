Media Day: ACAC Interviews

Adams Central Jets – Head Coach Michael Mosser (11 seasons, 80-40 overall)

2018: 13-1 record, 1A regional championship

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Bellmont

Outlook: The Jets were flying high in 2018, riding a strong senior class all the way to the 1A semi-state game where they fell to eventual state champ Pioneer, a team led by Mr. Football and Notre Dame recruit Jack Kiser. Gone is two-time Fab 15 selection Logan Macklin due to graduation. Stalwarts Parker Bates, Colton Yergler, Jalen Hammond, Jashawn Berlanga, Chase Peterson, and Bailea Sprunger have also graduated, leaving Ben Voirol and Joseph Collier among the players who will need to step up in Monroe this fall.

Bluffton Tigers – Head Coach Brent Kunkel (3rd season, 12-11 overall)

2018: 7-5 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Northfield

Outlook: The Tigers made it all the way to the 2A sectional title game in Brent Kunkel’s second season, falling to Bremen 42-13 in Bluffton that night. They have a huge hole in the offensive backfield as Fab 15 selection Everett Johnson (who signed with St. Francis) has graduated. Johnson set a school record with 2,117 rushing yards last season, 10th best in the state. The Tigers will also miss quarterback Gavin King, Cody Mittlestdt, Blake Kizer, Andre Hughes, Ethan Kitt, and Levi Boots among others. Hayden Nern, Cameron Coleman, and Kaden Gerber are among the returnees that will be counted on to play bigger roles in 2019.

Heritage Patriots – Head Coach Nico Tigulis (4th season, 6-24 overall)

2018: 2-8 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd

Outlook: After winning just one game in 2017 the Patriots doubled that total in 2018, and they enter 2019 hoping to continue that momentum. Quarterback Parker Tracey enters his senior season with 1,783 career passing yards and 11 TD passes. Chase Luginbill will be counted on at the receiver position and in the defensive backfield, while Justin Burnham will anchor both sides of the line. The Patriots will have to replace graduated seniors Hunter Bradtmueller, Walter Knapke, and Charlie Woenker among others.

Jay County Patriots – Head Coach Tim Millspaugh (7th season, 27-35 overall)

2018: 4-6 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Norwell

Outlook: No Michael Schlechty. No Ryan Schlechty. No Parker Grimes. After counting on that trio over the past few years the Jay County Patriots will have to look to some new names in 2019. Quinn Faulkner and Landon Grimes should both get long looks at the quarterback position. Junior Bailey Cox will be looked at to carry a larger load after rushing for 150 yards as a sophomore and 56 tackles from his linebacker spot.

South Adams Starfires – Head Coach Grant Moser (5th season, 23-20 overall)

2018: 7-3 record

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Winchester

Outlook: The Starfires continue to be a team to reckon with on Friday night’s in the ACAC as South Adams has won a total of 22 games over the last 3 season. It starts with quarterback James Arnold, who enters his third season as a starter after throwing for 1,645 yards and 17 TDs last fall. 6-foot-4 junior tight end Nick Miller will be a match-up problem for opposing teams, while a healthy Nic Stuber will help on both sides of the ball. Receiver/defensive back Drew Stutzman returns after tallying 20 receptions for 386 yards and 6 TDs as a sophomore. Caleb Augsburger, Zach Loshe, Braden Baumer, and Grady Sprunger will be counted on in the trenches.

*SOUTHERN WELLS DID NOT ATTEND MEDIA DAY

Southern Wells Raiders – Head Coach Mike Roeder (1st season at Southern Wells, 113-119 in 23rd year overall)

2018: 1-9 record under Greg Mose

2019 Opener: August 23rd at Fremont

Outlook: After winning their first game under coach Greg Mose last season the Raiders ended the year on a 9-game losing streak. Gone is Mose while veteran head coach Mike Roeder takes over a program that has gone 3-27 over the last three years. Standout Mason Huffman and Coleman Beeks have graduated. Josh Beeks will look to fill a bigger role after amassing 766 total yards last fall. Jed Perry and Will Pennington will help lead the offense while Justin Price could see more touches. Xavier Walden will need to help lead the linebackers after tallying 60 total tackles last year.

Woodlan Warriors – Head Coach Sherwood Haydock (9th season at Woodlan, 59-35 at school, 192-154 in 32nd year overall)

2018: 4-6 overall

2019 Opener: August 23rd vs. Leo

Outlook: After reaching the 2A state title game in 2017, a reduction from 12 wins to 4 wins wasn’t what Sherwood Haydock had in mind. From 2015-2017 (3 seasons) the Warriors racked up 35 wins. Getting back to that success will be the focus at Etzler Field in 2019. Quarterback Ben Reidy returns after throwing for 1,295 yards and 15 TDs as a junior. Senior Trevor Wallace will be one of Reidy’s top targets after racking up 28 receptions for 361 yards and 5 TDs last fall. Reggie Blackmon also returns at running back where he rushed for 663 yards last season.