FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Ayanna Patterson, the Homestead star and UConn commit and Coach Rod Parker will be presented with a jersey by the local McDonald leadership that will be exhibited in Fort Wayne for years to come.

The ceremony will take place at the Homestead High School Community Room on March 8th at 6:15 p.m. to honor Patterson before she plays on the national stage at the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games.

The McDonald’s All American Games have been a proving ground for some of the country’s top players for 45 years, allowing them to showcase their talents on a national platform. Patterson was chosen for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago from over 760 nominees from throughout the country.

Fans can tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.