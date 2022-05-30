BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Faith McClain slapped a 2-run shot over the fence to give Eastside their first lead of the day against Woodlan in their Class 2A sectional title game. Eastside held on to win, 5-3, on Monday.

Woodlan got the early jump on the hosting Blazers, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams exchanged runs to make a 3-2 game heading into the sixth inning.

Skyelar Kessler used a squeeze bunt to score Jayci Kitchen, tying the game at 3-3. McClain then knocked in her home run to push Eastside over the hump.

Eastside will host a regional matchup against NECC rival Westview on Tuesday.