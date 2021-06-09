Mathison takes home Crumback/NEIBA Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Carter Mathison was presented the 2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA Player of the Year award before Wednesday’s night’s TinCaps game at Parkview Field.

Mathison had a fantastic senior season, hitting .515 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Spartans. He added 12 doubles, 6 triples, and 18 stolen bases while scoring 64 runs.

On the mound, Mathison went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA, tallying 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.

Primarily an outfielder, Mathison has signed to play college baseball at Indiana University.