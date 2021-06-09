Mathison takes home Crumback/NEIBA Player of the Year

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Carter Mathison was presented the 2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA Player of the Year award before Wednesday’s night’s TinCaps game at Parkview Field.

Mathison had a fantastic senior season, hitting .515 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Spartans. He added 12 doubles, 6 triples, and 18 stolen bases while scoring 64 runs.

On the mound, Mathison went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA, tallying 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.

Primarily an outfielder, Mathison has signed to play college baseball at Indiana University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss