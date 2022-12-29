FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With baseball season on the horizon, a few college standouts are back in northeast Indiana to grow the game at the first Summit City Baseball Academy.

Leading the camp are Homestead grad and Indiana sophomore Carter Mathison, East Noble grad and Indiana freshman Brayden Risedorph, along with Concordia grad and Northern Kentucky standout Treyvin Moss. Throughout the week, the three have worked with middle and high school students on hitting and pitching fundamentals.

Mathison is coming off a phenomenal freshman season with the Hoosiers. In his first year in Bloomington, the Homestead grad smashed the freshman home run record with 19. Now Mathison is looking to elevate his game while helping the Hoosiers restore their place as one of college baseball’s premier programs.

Risedorph, meanwhile, is excited to begin his college baseball career after wrapping up an all-star high school career at East Noble.