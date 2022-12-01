BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Eastside football to the most successful stretch in program history, Todd Mason is stepping away as the Blazers head coach after six seasons he confirmed to WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini on Thursday afternoon.

Mason’s teams went 54-18 during his tenure, including a 9-3 mark this past season that saw the Blazers win their fourth consecutive NECC small division title.

Mason’s best season came in 2021 when the Blazers went 13-1 and advanced to semi-state for the first time in program history.