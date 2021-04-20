Marty Beasley returns to Dekalb County as new head coach of Baron boys’ basketball

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – After 16 years with Carroll boys’ basketball, Head Coach Marty Beasley is set to make his return to Dekalb County as the new head coach of the Dekalb Barons boys’ basketball team.

The decision was made official after a Dekalb school board meeting on Tuesday night approved the the decision to hire Beasley.

Beasley will enter his 23rd season of coaching this year. He spent his first six-years of coaching with Garrett and the past 16 with Carroll.

During his time with Carroll, Beasley went 247-132 and led the Chargers to five sectional titles and a regional title.

Beasley replaces former Dekalb head coach Rod Cone.

Cone ended his fifth and final season as the Barons’ head coach with a 9-12 record.

Beasley now becomes Dekalb’s sixth head coach in the past 28 years.