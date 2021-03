FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 11 seasons as the head football coach at Concordia Lutheran High School Tim Mannigel is stepping down from coaching to focus on his job as the school’s athletic director he tells WANE-TV.

Mannigel became the school’s athletic director in 2017. He also has a young family he’s looking to spend more time with.

Mannigel’s teams went 59-68 in his 11 years, winning the 3A state title in 2016. The Cadets went 6-6 last season, winning a sectional title along the way.