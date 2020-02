NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Bryce Kamphues of Manchester High School made it official on Tuesday morning as the senior signed to play football at the College of Wooster.

Kamphues is a 6-foot, 315-pound lineman. As a senior on the defensive line he tallied 61 total tackles and two tackles for loss for the Squires.

An All-TRC selection, Kamphues is also a two-time semi-state qualifier in wrestling.