Manchester’s Briner signs with Olivet Nazarene swimming and diving

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester’s Halle Briner officially committed to the Olivet Nazarene swimming and diving team on Friday afternoon.

The four time IHSAA State Finals qualifying swimmer will leave Manchester with eight School Records, in which she broke her own records numerous times.

Those school records include the 200 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 500 Free, 100 Back, & 100 Breast.

She recently competed in the 2021 State Finals after Winning Sectionals in the 200 Free & 100 Breast.

Briner saying after talking to the coaches and visiting the school, Olivet felt like home.

The future Tiger plans on studying HR Management.