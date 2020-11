NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A trio to talented seniors at Manchester High School put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon as Thaddeus Baker, Anna Markham, and Lainey Shock all signed to compete on the college level next year.

Baker will play baseball at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Markham will take her talent to Trine where she’ll run cross county and track. Shock will stay close to home and play soccer at Manchester University.