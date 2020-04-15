Manchester hires Brandewie as head football coach

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face is back in a familiar place as Manchester High School has hired Alyx Brandewie to lead its football program.

Brandewie served as an assistant coach under Greg Miller at Manchester from 2016-2018 before spending last season as an assistant coach at Minster (Ohio) in his hometown.

Minster went 9-2 last season while winning a conference title.

“Coach Brandewie is first and foremost a dynamic personality and young people magnet,” says Manchester athletic director Eric Screeton in a statement.

“There is already a strong, positive relationship with the upperclassmen on the team that will spread throughout the program. In the last 20 years of athletic programs I have witnessed, Alyx is one of the best teachers you can be around, whether that is in the classroom or out on the field. He is caring, organized, motivating, enthusiastic, and has a vision of togetherness that directly relates to our Squires Athletics culture. We are thrilled to have Coach Brandewie come back to Squire football, as he takes the next step in his coaching career.”