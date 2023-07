FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Taeley Mahler will continue her volleyball career at Eastern Michigan University, as the standout has verbally committed to the Eagles before heading into her senior season with the Spartans.

Mahler was third on Homestead’s team with 193 kills last year while also third with 33 total blocks.

Homestead finished 27-7 last year under coach Jessica Holtzclaw.