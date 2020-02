FORT WAYNE- Homestead junior Luke Goode has some big time decisions coming up for senior year. What to wear to prom, a good quote for the yearbook and where he will be playing college basketball.

Whether Goode goes to the big ten or not is still to be decided, but the connections to the conference and his family run deep.

Goode is averaging over 17 points per game this season, the guard out of Homestead plans to make a decision on where he will be attending college over the summer.