FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers already has 16 semi-state championships in the trophy case – second-most in IHSAA history – but if the Knights want to add number 17 to their collection they’ll have to take down Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday night.

Luers is set to host LCC at 7:30 p.m. at Luersfield with a 2A semi-state title on the line this week.

Kyle Lindsay’s team won the 22nd regional title in program history last Friday, beating Bluffton 15-7. Meanwhile, LCC blanked LaVille, 22-0 to advance. Junior quarterback Bobby Metzger leads the LCC offense, having thrown for over 2,700 yards and 33 touchdowns this season.

