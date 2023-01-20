FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defense and offense – all in one play! Bishop Luers senior Nick Thompson pinned a Dwenger shot off the backboard on D, then raced up the court for an and one (he also hit the free throw) to take home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!
Luers star Thompson takes home”Gem of the Night”
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
