FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The no. 2 scorer in Bishop Luers High School basketball history is staying close to home to continue his career as Naylon Thompson signed to play at the University of St. Francis on Thursday afternoon.

As a senior Thompson averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 steals a game.

Luers won the SAC title Thompson’s junior season, but finished 9-15 overall this past year.