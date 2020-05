FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers big man John Peterson made his college choice official on Thursday morning, as the six-foot-five forward signed with Manchester University.

Peterson helped Luers goes 15-7 overall this past season, winning the SAC title.

Peterson averaged 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior for the Knights.