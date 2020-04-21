Luers senior Hudson picks Park University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Bishop Luers to the SAC title senior DeMarcus Hudson make his college choice known on Tuesday afternoon via social media, announcing he has committed to play at Park University, an NAIA program in Missouri.

Ready to ball again 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/TtMUAaVHSP — DeMarcus Hudson (@D_Hud2) April 21, 2020

Park is coached by Jason Kline, a Fort Wayne native who played for his father, Dan Kline, at Indiana Tech.

Hudson is a 6-foot-4 wing that averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game as a senior at Luers.

Luers went 15-7 overall last season including a 7-2 mark in conference action.