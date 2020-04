FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers senior Joe Derrick made his college choice official this week by signing with Anderson University for football.

The Bishop Luers football team’s Twitter account posted the following video of Derrick signing:

Congratulations to @Joederrick17 on signing a national letter of intent to play football at Anderson University! 🔴⚫️ #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/biNt27w1TK — Bishop Luers Football (@BishopLuersFB) April 21, 2020

Derrick played cornerback and running back for the Knights. He is listed at 5-foot-6, 160 pounds.