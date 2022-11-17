FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 11 state titles in the trophy case, Bishop Luers football is no stranger to postseason success, but the Knights will certainly face a challenge this Friday as they hit the road to play at perennial power Andrean with a 2A semi-state crown on the line.

Luers heads into Friday’s match-up following a 35-6 win over Bluffton last week for a regional title. The Knights boast a record of 8-5 and are ranked no. 12 in the state’s 2A poll.

Andrean is coming off a 30-12 win last week over Lafayette Central Catholic. The Fighting 49ers are ranked no. 5 in the state. Andrean is led by Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen, a linebacker/running back who is one of the front-runners for Indiana Mr. Football. Andrean won the state title last year, beating Evansville Mater Dei 21-9 for the championship after defeating Eastside 17-14 at semi-state.

Kick is set for 8 p.m. EST in Merrillville this Friday. The winner of the Luers-Andrean match-up will face the winner of the Linton-Stockton vs. Evansville Mater Dei semi-state game for the 2A state title at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, November 25 at 11 a.m.