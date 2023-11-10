FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers head coach Matt Lindsay joined WANE-TV live at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Knights are set to host Bluffton in a 2A regional championship game at Luersfield.

The Tigers and Knights are set to kick things off at 7 p.m., with the winner advance to semi-state next week. This is a rematch of last year’s local 2A regional title game that saw Luers defeat Bluffton 35-6.

