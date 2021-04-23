Luers erupts in third inning to top Canterbury 13-0 at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 13-0 victory in five innings over Canterbury at Parkview Field on Friday night.

Luers held Canterbury to just one hit on the game.

