FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers defensive back Nick Thompson will continue his football career at the University of Toledo. Thompson announced his commitment via social media on Sunday.

The All-SAC defensive back compiled 44 tackles – fifth most on the team – including three for a loss during his junior season. Thompson also tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season.

Thompson will be a key leader for a Bishop Luers team that came up short in the Class 2A sectional title game last season. Bishop Luers opens the 2022 season against Carroll on Aug. 19.