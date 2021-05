GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers defeated Bluffton in the semifinal game of the Garrett Invitational on Saturday afternoon, 7-6.

The Knights were down a run, but in the top of the 7th Nate Heflin’s base hit brought in the tying run and the go-ahead run home.

Garrett defeated Bishop Luers in the Championship game of the Garrett Invitational, 3-2.