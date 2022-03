FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local basketball fans will get another chance to see Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer in action in the near future as Loyer will participate in the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship on Sunday, April 3 at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Loyer is one of four boys participants for the three-point shootout. A Purdue recruit, Loyer averaged 27 points a game for Homestead as a senior. The event will air on CBS at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3.