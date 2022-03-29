NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer is coming back the Summit City with three trophies as the Homestead High School senior won a trifecta of events as the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Tuesday.
The event will air on tape at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS/WANE 15.
Loyer, a Purdue commit, won the boys He Gets Us 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Battle of Champions, and was a member of the winning team in the TaxAct Team Shootout.
He Gets Us 3-Point Championship
Semifinals
Fletcher Loyer def. Kyle Filipowski, 21-16
Austin Montgomery def. Jaden Schutt, 18-16
Final Round
Fletcher Loyer def. Austin Montgomery, 24-13
He Gets Us 3-Point Championship
Semifinal
Taylor McCabe def. Tonie Morgan, 19-9
Londynn Jones def. Kailyn Gilbert, 14-13
Final Round
Taylor McCabe def. Londynn Jones, 18-8
Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions
Fletcher Loyer def. Taylor McCabe, 19-17
TaxAct Team Shootout
Fletcher Loyer / Tonie Morgan / Learic Davis, 0:46
Austin Montgomery / Taylor McCabe / Rylan Griffen, 1:01
Kyle Filipowski / Londynn Jones / Zuby Ejiofor, 1:31
Jaden Schutt / Kailyn Gilbert / Adian Shaw, DNF
Applebee’s Slam Dunk Championship
First Round and Second Round Combined Scores (out of 60)
Zuby Ejiofor – 56
Aidan Shaw – 53
Learic Davis – 51
Rylan Griffen – 50
Final Round (out of 30)
Aidan Shaw – 27
Zuby Ejiofor – Did not complete dunk attempt