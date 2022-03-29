NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer is coming back the Summit City with three trophies as the Homestead High School senior won a trifecta of events as the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Tuesday.

The event will air on tape at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS/WANE 15.

Loyer, a Purdue commit, won the boys He Gets Us 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Battle of Champions, and was a member of the winning team in the TaxAct Team Shootout.

He Gets Us 3-Point Championship

Semifinals

Fletcher Loyer def. Kyle Filipowski, 21-16

Austin Montgomery def. Jaden Schutt, 18-16

Final Round

Fletcher Loyer def. Austin Montgomery, 24-13

He Gets Us 3-Point Championship

Semifinal

Taylor McCabe def. Tonie Morgan, 19-9

Londynn Jones def. Kailyn Gilbert, 14-13

Final Round

Taylor McCabe def. Londynn Jones, 18-8

Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions

Fletcher Loyer def. Taylor McCabe, 19-17

TaxAct Team Shootout

Fletcher Loyer / Tonie Morgan / Learic Davis, 0:46

Austin Montgomery / Taylor McCabe / Rylan Griffen, 1:01

Kyle Filipowski / Londynn Jones / Zuby Ejiofor, 1:31

Jaden Schutt / Kailyn Gilbert / Adian Shaw, DNF

Applebee’s Slam Dunk Championship

First Round and Second Round Combined Scores (out of 60)

Zuby Ejiofor – 56

Aidan Shaw – 53

Learic Davis – 51

Rylan Griffen – 50

Final Round (out of 30)

Aidan Shaw – 27

Zuby Ejiofor – Did not complete dunk attempt