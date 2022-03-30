INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the high school boys basketball season in the books, it’s time to learn who will take home the state’s most coveted award: Mr. Basketball.

Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer and Central Noble’s Connor Essegian were named finalists for Mr. Basketball on Wednesday. They join Lawrence North’s CJ Gunn, Chesterton’s Travis Grayson and Westfield’s Braden Smith in the running for the award.

Loyer, a Purdue commit, led Homestead the past two seasons as the Spartans won a pair of sectional titles.

Essegian, a Wisconsin commit, led Central Noble to the program’s first state title appearance in school history this season.

The winner of the 2022 Mr. Basketball will be announced on Saturday.