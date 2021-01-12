Loyer comes up big in clutch as Homestead tops Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer hit a trio of triples mid-way through the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a 72-60 win as 4A no. 3 Homestead bested 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian in the most highly-anticipated game of the boys basketball season.
With the win Homestead moved to 13-0 overall while Blackhawk fell to 11-1 with the loss.
A junior who has verbally committed to Purdue, Loyer led Homestead with 23 points while University of Illinois signee Luke Goode tallied 22 points.
Purdue-bound big man Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian led all scorers with 27 points while St. Francis commit Zane Burke added 15.
The NECC Tournament tipped off as well:
Northeast Corner Conference Boys Tournament
First Round
Churubusco 108, Prairie Hts. 60
Angola 75, Eastside 69
Central Noble 57, Lakeland 42
Fremont 63, Garrett 52
Northeast Corner Conference Girls Tournament
First Round
Angola 40, Eastside 35
Garrett 62, Fremont 24
Lakeland 44, Central Noble 40
Prairie Hts. 58, Churubusco 49
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alexandria 61, Eastbrook 58
Argos 81, N. Miami 25
Bethany Christian 59, S. Bend Career Academy 42
Bloomfield 62, Clay City 53
Bloomington Lighthouse 61, Medora 42
Blue River 76, Union (Modoc) 35
Bowman Academy 63, E. Chicago Central 56
Calumet 58, Griffith 43
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 72, DeKalb 37
Christian Academy 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41
Elkhart Christian 59, Bremen 41
Fishers 52, Noblesville 41
Gary West 75, Lowell 63
Glenn 60, Elkhart 55
Indpls Shortridge 54, Central Christian 51
Jasper 49, Southridge 44, OT
LaVille 58, Winamac 46
Lake Central 59, Highland 51
Lawrenceburg 58, Franklin Co. 52
Maconaquah 61, Taylor 38
Mishawaka 62, Jimtown 52
Mishawaka Christian 64, Clinton Christian 57
Munster 59, Hanover Central 43
New Albany 79, Southwestern (Hanover) 54
New Prairie 69, Wheeler 30
Northridge 61, S. Bend Riley 54
Norwell 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 58
Penn 51, Warsaw 48
Plainfield 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Purdue Polytechnic 71, Indpls Washington 61
Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 52
S. Bend Clay 82, Oregon-Davis 70
S. Central (Union Mills) 71, N. Judson 67, OT
S. Ripley 77, Oldenburg 25
Seton Catholic 83, Anderson Prep Academy 46
Southwood 64, Oak Hill 45
Springs Valley 39, Paoli 31
Tell City 58, Hancock Co., Ky. 32
Western 67, Northwestern 31
Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Adams Central 43, Heritage 35
Bluffton 53, Woodlan 52
S. Adams 89, Southern Wells 63
Johnson County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Center Grove 160, Whiteland 53
Franklin 62, Edinburgh 61
Greenwood Christian 56, Indian Creek 51
Marion County Tournament(equals)
Southport 46, Indpls Park Tudor 42
First Round(equals)
Indpls Ben Davis 51, Beech Grove 48
Indpls Brebeuf 57, Franklin Central 49
Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Roncalli 54
Lawrence Central 58, Decatur Central 38
Lawrence North 69, Indpls N. Central 59
Warren Central 67, Indpls Perry Meridian 53
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Barr-Reeve 28, Orleans 27
Bellmont 45, DeKalb 38
Benton Central 58, Delphi 35
Bethany Christian 65, S. Bend Career Academy 23
Bethesda Christian 50, Indpls Park Tudor 47
Blue River 84, Union (Modoc) 26
Boone Grove 36, Bowman Academy 18
Boonville 55, S. Spencer 45
Carmel 48, Brownsburg 46
Cascade 71, Monrovia 32
Castle 67, Ev. Central 27
Central Christian 37, Indiana Math and Science Academy 27
Chesterton 60, Hobart 31
Columbus East 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 66
Concord 56, Jimtown 30
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56, W. Central 30
Crown Point 75, Munster 31
E. Central 54, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 22
Eastern (Greene) 45, White River Valley 42
Eastern (Pekin) 54, Charlestown 47
Eastern Hancock 56, New Castle 44
Elkhart Christian 41, S. Bend Clay 32
Ev. North 47, Ev. Reitz 29
Forest Park 49, Corydon 30
Fountain Central 33, Covington 28
Frankfort 54, Rossville 51
Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, Lakewood Park 56
Glenn 53, Oregon-Davis 48
Goshen 42, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 35
Greencastle 33, N. Montgomery 27
Hamilton Hts. 61, Western 35
Heritage Hills 58, N. Posey 33
Indiana Deaf 51, Indpls Irvington 21
Indpls Ben Davis 46, Columbus North 35
Indpls Riverside 62, Providence Cristo Rey 27
Indpls Roncalli 47, Guerin Catholic 33
Jac-Cen-Del 62, Lawrenceburg 52
Jennings Co. 59, Whiteland 39
Knox 70, S. Central (Union Mills) 34
Kouts 47, LaCrosse 30
Lafayette Catholic 55, W. Lafayette 53
Lapel 77, Elwood 21
Linton 58, Terre Haute North 45
Loogootee 47, Vincennes 46
Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 55, Jeffersonville 34
Madison-Grant 48, Taylor 34
Marion 57, Mississinewa 44
Martinsville 61, Greensburg 35
McCutcheon 59, Zionsville 37
Mishawaka Marian 53, Homestead 42
Mitchell 39, Bloomington North 31
Mooresville 46, Hamilton Southeastern 43
Morgan Twp. 46, Washington Twp. 29
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Noblesville 41
N. Daviess 45, Shakamak 28
N. White 52, Clinton Prairie 45, OT
New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 41
New Palestine 46, Triton Central 43
Northeastern 58, Tri 46
Northridge 63, Wawasee 27
Northview 75, N. Putnam 64
Paoli 53, Scottsburg 46
Pioneer 67, Maconaquah 45
Plainfield 63, Greenfield 31
Plymouth 40, LaPorte 31
Providence 40, New Washington 36
River Forest 63, Hebron 35
Rushville 63, Shelbyville 42
S. Knox 67, Shoals 45
S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 30
Sheridan 59, Clinton Central 38
Silver Creek 46, Madison 38
Southridge 42, Dubois 19
Southwestern (Hanover) 55, S. Dearborn 49
Sullivan 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 53
Switzerland Co. 63, Trimble Co., Ky. 56, 2OT
Tippecanoe Valley 57, NorthWood 52
Tipton 60, Northwestern 51
Tri-West 77, Southmont 46
Twin Lakes 75, Rensselaer 43
Valparaiso 46, Elkhart 31
W. Vigo 33, Cloverdale 19
Wapahani 74, Randolph Southern 22
Western Boone 44, Crawfordsville 38
Westfield 66, Avon 48
Winamac 36, Triton 35
Winchester 92, Cambridge City 25
Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Adams Central 58, Heritage 52
Bluffton 40, Woodlan 38, OT
Delaware County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cowan 63, Daleville 41
Yorktown 58, Wes-Del 10
Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Covenant Christian 43, Indpls Ritter 40
Heritage Christian 76, Indpls Scecina 44
Indpls Cathedral 66, Indpls Tindley 32
Indpls Chatard 89, Purdue Polytechnic 40