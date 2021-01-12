Loyer comes up big in clutch as Homestead tops Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer hit a trio of triples mid-way through the fourth quarter to turn a tight game into a 72-60 win as 4A no. 3 Homestead bested 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian in the most highly-anticipated game of the boys basketball season.

With the win Homestead moved to 13-0 overall while Blackhawk fell to 11-1 with the loss.

A junior who has verbally committed to Purdue, Loyer led Homestead with 23 points while University of Illinois signee Luke Goode tallied 22 points.

Purdue-bound big man Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian led all scorers with 27 points while St. Francis commit Zane Burke added 15.

The NECC Tournament tipped off as well:

Northeast Corner Conference Boys Tournament

First Round

Churubusco 108, Prairie Hts. 60

Angola 75, Eastside 69

Central Noble 57, Lakeland 42

Fremont 63, Garrett 52

Northeast Corner Conference Girls Tournament

First Round

Angola 40, Eastside 35

Garrett 62, Fremont 24

Lakeland 44, Central Noble 40

Prairie Hts. 58, Churubusco 49

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Alexandria 61, Eastbrook 58

Argos 81, N. Miami 25

Bethany Christian 59, S. Bend Career Academy 42

Bloomfield 62, Clay City 53

Bloomington Lighthouse 61, Medora 42

Blue River 76, Union (Modoc) 35

Bowman Academy 63, E. Chicago Central 56

Calumet 58, Griffith 43

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 72, DeKalb 37

Christian Academy 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41

Elkhart Christian 59, Bremen 41

Fishers 52, Noblesville 41

Gary West 75, Lowell 63

Glenn 60, Elkhart 55

Homestead 72, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60

Indpls Shortridge 54, Central Christian 51

Jasper 49, Southridge 44, OT

LaVille 58, Winamac 46

Lake Central 59, Highland 51

Lawrenceburg 58, Franklin Co. 52

Maconaquah 61, Taylor 38

Mishawaka 62, Jimtown 52

Mishawaka Christian 64, Clinton Christian 57

Munster 59, Hanover Central 43

New Albany 79, Southwestern (Hanover) 54

New Prairie 69, Wheeler 30

Northridge 61, S. Bend Riley 54

Norwell 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 58

Penn 51, Warsaw 48

Plainfield 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Purdue Polytechnic 71, Indpls Washington 61

Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 52

S. Bend Clay 82, Oregon-Davis 70

S. Central (Union Mills) 71, N. Judson 67, OT

S. Ripley 77, Oldenburg 25

Seton Catholic 83, Anderson Prep Academy 46

Southwood 64, Oak Hill 45

Springs Valley 39, Paoli 31

Tell City 58, Hancock Co., Ky. 32

Western 67, Northwestern 31

Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Adams Central 43, Heritage 35

Bluffton 53, Woodlan 52

S. Adams 89, Southern Wells 63

Johnson County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Center Grove 160, Whiteland 53

Franklin 62, Edinburgh 61

Greenwood Christian 56, Indian Creek 51

Marion County Tournament(equals)

Southport 46, Indpls Park Tudor 42

First Round(equals)

Indpls Ben Davis 51, Beech Grove 48

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Franklin Central 49

Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Roncalli 54

Lawrence Central 58, Decatur Central 38

Lawrence North 69, Indpls N. Central 59

Warren Central 67, Indpls Perry Meridian 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Barr-Reeve 28, Orleans 27

Bellmont 45, DeKalb 38

Benton Central 58, Delphi 35

Bethany Christian 65, S. Bend Career Academy 23

Bethesda Christian 50, Indpls Park Tudor 47

Blue River 84, Union (Modoc) 26

Boone Grove 36, Bowman Academy 18

Boonville 55, S. Spencer 45

Carmel 48, Brownsburg 46

Cascade 71, Monrovia 32

Castle 67, Ev. Central 27

Central Christian 37, Indiana Math and Science Academy 27

Chesterton 60, Hobart 31

Columbus East 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 66

Concord 56, Jimtown 30

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 56, W. Central 30

Crown Point 75, Munster 31

E. Central 54, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 22

Eastern (Greene) 45, White River Valley 42

Eastern (Pekin) 54, Charlestown 47

Eastern Hancock 56, New Castle 44

Elkhart Christian 41, S. Bend Clay 32

Ev. North 47, Ev. Reitz 29

Forest Park 49, Corydon 30

Fountain Central 33, Covington 28

Frankfort 54, Rossville 51

Ft. Wayne Northrop 61, Lakewood Park 56

Glenn 53, Oregon-Davis 48

Goshen 42, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 35

Greencastle 33, N. Montgomery 27

Hamilton Hts. 61, Western 35

Heritage Hills 58, N. Posey 33

Indiana Deaf 51, Indpls Irvington 21

Indpls Ben Davis 46, Columbus North 35

Indpls Riverside 62, Providence Cristo Rey 27

Indpls Roncalli 47, Guerin Catholic 33

Jac-Cen-Del 62, Lawrenceburg 52

Jennings Co. 59, Whiteland 39

Knox 70, S. Central (Union Mills) 34

Kouts 47, LaCrosse 30

Lafayette Catholic 55, W. Lafayette 53

Lapel 77, Elwood 21

Linton 58, Terre Haute North 45

Loogootee 47, Vincennes 46

Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 55, Jeffersonville 34

Madison-Grant 48, Taylor 34

Marion 57, Mississinewa 44

Martinsville 61, Greensburg 35

McCutcheon 59, Zionsville 37

Mishawaka Marian 53, Homestead 42

Mitchell 39, Bloomington North 31

Mooresville 46, Hamilton Southeastern 43

Morgan Twp. 46, Washington Twp. 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Noblesville 41

N. Daviess 45, Shakamak 28

N. White 52, Clinton Prairie 45, OT

New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 41

New Palestine 46, Triton Central 43

Northeastern 58, Tri 46

Northridge 63, Wawasee 27

Northview 75, N. Putnam 64

Paoli 53, Scottsburg 46

Pioneer 67, Maconaquah 45

Plainfield 63, Greenfield 31

Plymouth 40, LaPorte 31

Providence 40, New Washington 36

River Forest 63, Hebron 35

Rushville 63, Shelbyville 42

S. Knox 67, Shoals 45

S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 30

Sheridan 59, Clinton Central 38

Silver Creek 46, Madison 38

Southridge 42, Dubois 19

Southwestern (Hanover) 55, S. Dearborn 49

Sullivan 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 53

Switzerland Co. 63, Trimble Co., Ky. 56, 2OT

Tippecanoe Valley 57, NorthWood 52

Tipton 60, Northwestern 51

Tri-West 77, Southmont 46

Twin Lakes 75, Rensselaer 43

Valparaiso 46, Elkhart 31

W. Vigo 33, Cloverdale 19

Wapahani 74, Randolph Southern 22

Western Boone 44, Crawfordsville 38

Westfield 66, Avon 48

Winamac 36, Triton 35

Winchester 92, Cambridge City 25

Allen County Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Adams Central 58, Heritage 52

Bluffton 40, Woodlan 38, OT

Delaware County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cowan 63, Daleville 41

Yorktown 58, Wes-Del 10

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Covenant Christian 43, Indpls Ritter 40

Heritage Christian 76, Indpls Scecina 44

Indpls Cathedral 66, Indpls Tindley 32

Indpls Chatard 89, Purdue Polytechnic 40

