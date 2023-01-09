DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years Bellmont wrestling has become one of the premier programs in any sport throughout northeast Indiana, and at the heart of the team’s success was coach Paul Gunsett.

The 53-year old Gunsett passed away last Friday at the age of 53 following a battle with melanoma cancer, but his memory will endure with the Braves wrestling program.

Gunsett graduated from Bellmont in 1988, helping the Braves win back-to-back team state titles. After wrestling at Purdue, Gunsett returned to his hometown of Decatur to teach and coach.

Gunsett had been an assistant or head coach for Bellmont wrestling for 28 years, and was a part of 13 individual or team state titles. He stepped down as Bellmont’s head coach two years ago, with Tim Myers taking over the program.

According to Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 15 at Bellmont High School. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16 at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.