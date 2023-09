FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Brandon Logan racked up a pair of pick-sixes – both coming in the final two minutes of the second quarter – to help the Panthers beat Carroll 27-24 and bring home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!

Logan’s first interception was a 45 yard return that gave the Panthers at 17-14 lead with 1:18 remaining in the half. His second pick – an 86 yard return – came as time ran out in the second quarter and gave Snider a 24-14 lead at halftime.