Local names abound on North roster for annual IFCA All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Football Coaches Association has release the rosters for its annual North-South All-Star Game and the North roster features a number of local standouts.

The roster includes three 2019 Fab 15 selections, including East Noble quarterback Bailey Parker, who led the Knights to the 4A state title game. Fellow Fab 15 selection Peyton Wall of Leo made the team as a running back while offensive lineman Tylar Pomeroy of DeKalb will also suit up for the North.

Fab 15 Second Team selections Jalen Vanderbosch (receiver/Concordia), Jake Fulk (running back/Churubusco), Kain Thornton (receiver/Bluffton), and Josh Gross (defensive back/West Noble) were also selected to the North squad.

The 54th annual North-South All-Star Game is scheduled to be played Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ben Davis High School.