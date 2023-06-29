FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While Netflix continues to crank out popular sports documentary series like Last Chance U, Break Point, and The Last Dance, here in northeast Indiana a local production company is putting together a similar show that spotlights a northeast Indiana high school football program.

“The New North” chronicles the North Side High School football program over the course of the 2022 season, with the first episode debuting on YouTube this past weekend and five or six more episodes yet to come.

The project is the brainchild of Fort Wayne-based Long Takes Media. Long Takes was founded last year by Aaron Voglewede, Brandon Voglewede, Marqual Holley, Dre Muhammad, and Cam Voglewede.

Muhammad is a Harding High School graduate who played college football at Indiana University and had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders. He is best known in recent years for his work training Fort Wayne’s up-and-coming football players at Traction AP.

The first episode, which has a running time of just under an hour, focuses on cinematic story-telling during second week of the 2022 season with the Legends. It includes interviews with multiple members of the North Side football coaching staff and a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of standout players like Tae Johnson and Bohde Dickerson. Johnson recently committed to play college football at Notre Dame.

North Side finished 8-3 last season in coach Ben Johnson’s second year leading the program following a 2-7 record in 2021. The Legends will be looking for their first SAC title in 10 years and first sectional title in 33 seasons when the 2023 campaign arrives this fall.