Lions lurk for revenge ahead of regional semifinals

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – With last year’s opportunity for a state run cut short to COVID, the Leo boys’ basketball team is eyeing another shot at what would be the team’s first regional championship in the program’s history.

Leo was in the same spot a year ago, sectional champions and ready to battle in the regionals. Once Covid hit, the IHSAA canceled the remainder of the tournament which meant that Leo’s hopes of making it the year of the Lions was over. Until now.

Leo faces Mississinewa in the Regional Semifinals at noon on Saturday from New Castle. The Winner will advance to the Regional Championship on Saturday night.