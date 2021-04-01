Lions looking for program’s first state title on Saturday vs. Silver Creek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a year of ‘firsts’ for the Leo boys basketball program, and the Lions are hoping to end it with their first-ever state title as Cary Cogdell’s team is set to play Silver Creek in the 3A championship game this Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Leo (24-4) is ranked no. 9 in the 3A state poll while Silver Creek (24-4) is ranked second. Tip is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Silver Creek is the defending 3A state champion, having won the program’s only state title in 2019 with the 2020 tournament halted after sectionals due to COVID.

Silver Creek is led by Purdue recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Trey Kaufman-Renn, as the 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 25.0 points and 11.9 rebounds a game. Fellow senior Kooper Jacobi is 6-foot-7 and averaging 21.4 points and 11.2 rebounds a night.

Leo is paced by senior Blake Davison who averages 16.8 points a game. 6-foot7 junior D.J. Allen is putting up 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game while 6-foot-6 senior Zach Troyer tallies 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Lions defeated fifth-ranked South Bend St. Joseph 61-59 at semi-state in Elkhart to advance to the state title game.