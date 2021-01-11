Linn steps down as New Haven football coach, will remain wrestling coach

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven is looking for a new head football coach as Jimmy Linn has stepped down as the leader of the program after three seasons athletic director Andrew Wagner has confirmed to WANE-TV.

Linn simultaneous served as the head coach of the New Haven wrestling program. He will remain the head wrestling coach.

New Haven’s football team went 15-17 in during Linn’s tenure leading the program. Prior to being head coach of the Bulldogs, Linn spent 13 years as an assistant on Jim Rowland’s New Haven staff.

