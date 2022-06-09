BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – With the IHSAA softball state finals days away, one Eastside player doesn’t need to look too far for help when preparing for a championship game.

Junior Grace Kreischer has relied on her mother, Karla, for advice on preparing for the big game. Karla was also in her junior year when Eastside won their first state softball state title in 1998.

Karla Ridge (No. 14; Third row, far right) was a member of the 1998 Eastside softball state championship team.

Grace hopes this is more than a coincidence and that this story has the same ending as her mother’s. Over the last few weeks, Grace has enjoyed connecting with her mother on the similarities between their two tournament runs.

“We have a deeper connection through softball this way, and I can just relate to her about what it was like going to state and going through the semi-state and regionals, and some adversity,” Grace said.

Eastside will face North Posey in the 2A state title game on Saturday at Purdue. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.