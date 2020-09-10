Like father, like son – Ison Robinson continues his father’s legacy at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After moving from Illinois back to Northeast Indiana to help care for his grandfather, Robinson plans to continue on with the Panther’s winning-tradition his father help build in 1992.

Jabar Robinson, Ison’s father started on Snider’s football team from 1992-1995 and helped Snider bring home a IHSAA State Championship in the 92′ season.

While Ison and his father played different positions at Snider, the similarities are still there. Robinson has quick hands and feet and can move very well for a big-man.

Robinson’s looking to make one more big splash in front of the eyes of college recruiters this season, but he’s up for the challenge. “I still have something to prove, (I) still want to produce for the college coaches to see,” Robinson said.

Snider travels to South Side this Friday for week four of the high school football season.