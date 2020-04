LEO, Ind. (WANE) – While many people know Peyton Wall for his excellence on the football field, he’s even more comfortable playing rugby. That’s why the Leo senior decided that’s the sport he’ll play for the next four years in college.

Wall signed with Life University, the Running Eagles ranked 2nd in the nation this year before the remainder of the rugby season was forced to be canceled.

Wall plans to study exercise science in the fall.